'Practice first before preaching, ask central netas to use public transport': DK Shivakumar tells PM Modi

<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his austerity appeal for fuel savings and postponement of gold purchases, saying how can those planning a wedding be prevented from buying gold.</p><p>The Karnataka deputy CM also asked the PM to direct union ministers, central government officials, as well as BJP workers to first reduce petrol and diesel consumption by switching to public transport, before asking the public to do it.</p><p>PM Narendra Modi on Sunday had urged the public to use fuel judiciously, postpone buying of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the domestic economy.</p>.PM's 7-point appeal to public: Modi should proceed to Vanaprastha Ashram in national interest, says Congress.<p>"Modi doesn't say why gold prices hiked, he is asking to reduce petrol consumption, but doesn't say why prices were hiked. Modi has to explain why people are facing trouble. How can you tell those planning marriages and Munji (Hindu Upanayana or sacred thread ceremony) not to buy gold?" Shivakumar said.</p><p>Shivakumar also slammed the logic of asking citizens to commute by government bus, saying the prime minister should first ask central ministers and government officers not to use official cars or vehicles, and instead use public transport.</p><p>"One should practise first, before preaching to others," he said.</p><p>The Congress leader also said that 'sacrifice' should first begin with central ministers and officials, the states where the BJP is in power and with saffron party leaders and workers, before others.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>