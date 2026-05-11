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'Practice first before preaching, ask central netas to use public transport': DK Shivakumar tells PM Modi

'Modi doesn't say why gold prices hiked, he is asking to reduce petrol consumption, but doesn't say why prices were hiked. Modi has to explain why people are facing trouble', DK Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:06 IST
Karnataka NewsNarendra ModiDK Shivakumarfuel

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