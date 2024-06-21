'Pragati Patha' scheme to improve rural road network

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to roll out the ‘Pragati Patha’ scheme to improve and develop rural road network systematically and qualitatively at an estimated cost of Rs 5,190 crore.
It will be taken up with external assistance, Minister H K Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting here.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his 2024-25 budget, had announced that the scheme would be rolled out with external assistance to develop 50 km each in 189 rural Assembly constituencies, at a total cost of Rs 5,200 crore.
Patil said the government aimed to take up the scheme to improve and develop 7,110 km of rural areas in the state.
“As many as 1,500 km of roads were built under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Namma Grama Namma Raste Yojane (NGNRY) schemes about 10 years ago and require maintenance, while about 5,610 km of rural roads need urgent repair. Therefore, we are rolling out this scheme to develop 7,110 km of roads with external assistance,” he said. He said the state would seek external assistance of Rs 3,633 crore, while chipping in with Rs 1,557 crore from its coffers for the project.
“We plan to execute this project on Assembly segment-wise package basis,” he said.
The Cabinet, at this juncture, had given administrative approval to the finance department to release Rs 28 crore to prepare a detailed project report for the scheme, he said.
It was also decided to incentivise women’s self help groups (WSHGs) by deploying their members to collect property taxes and water tariffs in all urban local bodies, except BBMP.
“We aim to build district-wise teams of WSHGs and the government will give them 5% commission on the recovery amount. Property taxes worth Rs 1,860 crore are pending, while 30.5 lakh households have got piped water connections in the state,” he said.
The Cabinet also decided to provide free water and electricity supply to all government schools and pre-university colleges. “The free supply of water and power to government-run institutions will cost Rs 29.19 crore,” Patil said.
