'Pragati Patha' scheme to improve rural road network

“As many as 1,500 km of roads were built under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Namma Grama Namma Raste Yojane (NGNRY) schemes about 10 years ago and require maintenance, while about 5,610 km of rural roads need urgent repair. Therefore, we are rolling out this scheme to develop 7,110 km of roads with external assistance,” he said. He said the state would seek external assistance of Rs 3,633 crore, while chipping in with Rs 1,557 crore from its coffers for the project.