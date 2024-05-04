Prajwal issue may haunt BJP-JD(S) combine in upcoming MLC polls in Karnataka

With 44% of voters in the six poll-bound teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies being women, the BJP and JD(S) is wary of the electoral impact of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual harassment case.
The Congress is looking to raise the issue to mobilise women voters against BJP-JD(S) alliance. The partners however, maintain that Prajwal’s case has nothing to do with the MLC elections.
Elections to the Karnataka North-East Graduates’, Karnataka South-West Graduates’, Bangalore Graduates’, Karnataka South-East Teachers’, Karnataka South-West Teachers’ and Karnataka South Teachers’ seats will be held on June 3.
Speaking to DH, JD(S) MLC S L Bhoje Gowda (Karnataka South-West Teachers’ constituency) said that the impact of Prajwal’s case is limited. “The impact is on the party, and we have responded publicly by suspending him. Further action will be initiated depending on what the probe finds. Moreover, this issue will not be there after May 7 (second phase of Lok Sabha polling in the state),” he opined.
Former BJP MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik did not deny the impact of the sex scandal, but maintained its limitation. “While choosing representatives to the Upper House, voters will have several issues on their mind. This particular incident may have a small impact,” he said.
Congress, however, does not agree. The party is already going to town with Prajwal’s case during its campaigns in the 14 Lok Sabha seats that are due to vote on May 7.
“Women voters are more in the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies. They won’t easily forget the issue,” Congress MLC Puttanna, who represents the Bangalore Teachers’ segment, said. “Considering the seriousness of the case, it will continue for several days and our party will continue to raise its voice,” he added.
The Karnataka South-West Teachers’ and the Bangalore Graduates’ seats have more women voters than men.
