Prajwal issue may haunt BJP-JD(S) combine in upcoming MLC polls in Karnataka

Speaking to DH, JD(S) MLC S L Bhoje Gowda (Karnataka South-West Teachers’ constituency) said that the impact of Prajwal’s case is limited. “The impact is on the party, and we have responded publicly by suspending him. Further action will be initiated depending on what the probe finds. Moreover, this issue will not be there after May 7 (second phase of Lok Sabha polling in the state),” he opined.