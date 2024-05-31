Prajwal Revanna back from Germany, arrested in sexual abuse case

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and brought to the CID office in the city last night. The 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of former PM H D Deve Gowda and the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate from Hassan, faces charges of sexually abusing several women. He has been booked in three cases of sexual assault so far.