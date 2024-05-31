Home
Prajwal Revanna back from Germany, arrested in sexual abuse case

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and brought to the CID office in the city last night. The 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of former PM H D Deve Gowda and the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate from Hassan, faces charges of sexually abusing several women. He has been booked in three cases of sexual assault so far.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 09:37 IST
Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Friday, suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Credit: PTI

Even as Prajwal landed in Bengaluru, security was tightened at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in the city in view of his arrival for various medical tests including blood pressure, blood sugar level and cardiac health.

Credit: PTI

The 33-year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation.

Credit: PTI

The SIT will produce him before the Special Court and is likely to seek police custody to further interrogate him.

Credit: PTI

The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna.

Credit: PTI

Before reaching Bengaluru from Munich, the Hassan MP had made a last attempt to avoid arrest and had moved court seeking bail. Prajwal faces three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case.

Credit: PTI

Published 31 May 2024, 09:37 IST
