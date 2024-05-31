Prajwal Revanna back from Germany, arrested in sexual abuse case

Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Friday, suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Even as Prajwal landed in Bengaluru, security was tightened at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in the city in view of his arrival for various medical tests including blood pressure, blood sugar level and cardiac health.
The 33-year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation.
The SIT will produce him before the Special Court and is likely to seek police custody to further interrogate him.
The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna.
Before reaching Bengaluru from Munich, the Hassan MP had made a last attempt to avoid arrest and had moved court seeking bail. Prajwal faces three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case.
