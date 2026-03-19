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Prajwal Revanna case: SIT chargesheet reveals how driver stole, leaked videos

'Since Prajwal Revanna is already convicted in a case, he has been left off this chargesheet,' a source in the prosecution team told DH.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 03:40 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 03:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPrajwal Revanna

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