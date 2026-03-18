<p>Hassan: A lawyer who had filed a complaint regarding the circulation of obscene videos related to the now-convicted former JD(S) MP for Hassan <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mp-prajwal-revanna">Prajwal Revanna </a>has expressed dissatisfaction over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) omitting some names in the chargesheet.</p><p>The SIT has submitted a 13,712-page chargesheet to the Senior Civil Court in Hassan. The investigation was conducted based on the complaint filed by Poornachandra Tejaswi M G, who was also an election agent for the JD(S) and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Hassan.</p><p>In all, names of 52 people were listed related to the case. The chargesheet names 39 people as the accused.</p>.Hassan sex scandal: Accused purchased 70 pen drives to spread obscene videos related to Prajwal Revanna, claims chargesheet.<p>During the course of the probe, the SIT recorded statements of 277 witnesses. It has been revealed that the accused purchased 70 pen drives in Hassan for distributing the obscene videos. </p><p>Addressing mediapersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Poornachandra said, "The authorities should reveal the kingpin of the case. The mastermind of the case should be identified and brought before people".</p><p>He said, "They hatched a conspiracy and pen drives were distributed on roads to defeat the JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna during the Lok Sabha election. A complaint was lodged at the CEN police station. Based on that, the SIT conducted an investigation and submitted a chargesheet," he said.</p><p>Expressing dissatisfaction over the chargesheet not mentioning a few names listed in the complaint, he demanded that an in-depth investigation be conducted and an additional chargesheet filed. </p><p>"The 39 accused will be punished. But the names of influential people should also be revealed. The investigation should be completed without any pressure. Evidence will be given in the court regarding this," he said and demanded that the government provide security to the witnesses.</p>