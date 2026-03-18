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Hassan sex scandal: Complainant flags omissions in SIT chargesheet in pen drive distribution case

Chargesheet submitted by SIT does not mention a few names listed in the complaint, he says and demands that authorities should reveal the kingpin of the case
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHassanSex scandalSpecial Investigating Team

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