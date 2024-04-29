Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal': Congress stages protest in Hubballi, Hassan & Bengaluru, demands his arrest

Bengaluru: The Congress on Monday held protests in Karnataka demanding the immediate arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing hundreads of women.

Congress workers -- with women members joining in large numbers -- took to the streets in Hubballi, Hassan and Bengaluru, among other places, seeking action against the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

In Bengaluru, the protest was led by All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba outside the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Lamba said the horrifying case of sexual violence against hundreds of women has shocked the nation.