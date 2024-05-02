Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Lookout notice issued for failing to appear before SIT

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hassan sex scandal has issued a lookout circular against incumbent JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, sources said on Thursday. The development has come after the father-son duo failed to appear before the SIT following a notice of appearance served on Tuesday.

Sources said that since the circular was issued, Prajwal will likely be detained as soon as he enters the country and reports at the immigration points.

In a case registered at the Holenarsipur Town Police Station on April 28, Prajwal and his father, Holenarsipur MLA HD Revanna, were named as the suspects. However, before the case was lodged, Prajwal had fled the country and is reportedly in Germany.

The government subsequently set up the SIT led by B K Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to probe the charges.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Prajwal wrote: “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”