Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi requesting him to cancel Diplomatic Passport of Hassan MP

"Shameful that Prajwal Revanna...fled the country on 27th April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him," Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter.

Yesterday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said that the Centre has not responded to the request for cancellation of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued against the JD(S) leader facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He also ruled out lapses on the part of the state government in handling the cases relating to the sexual abuse. He insisted that the Special Investigation Team was probing the cases from all angles.

Meanwhile, Prajwal’s father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, who himself is accused in cases of molestation and kidnapping, on Wednesday told the people of Hassan that they need not be afraid as he and his father H D Deve Gowda were there to "protect them" in the wake of developments that have rocked the district. Presently, MLA Revanna is on bail in two cases pertaining to the abduction of a woman and her illegal detention and sexual harassment.

