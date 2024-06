The high-profile Prajwal Revanna case saw a new twist with Jayna Kothari, the Additional Special Public Prosecutor representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case against the JD(S) leader stepping down from her position, a report in The News Minute said.

A Bengaluru court had remanded Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till June 24 at the end of his custody with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday.