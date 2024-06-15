Sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna undergoes medical test

Bengaluru: A medical test on rape-accused former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was conducted on Saturday. Prajwal is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the second case registered against him where he is accused of rape.
Well-placed sources said that a team of four doctors conducted the medical test.
“Forensic officials were also present. Different tests have been held in connection with the case. A report is awaited,” an official said.
The SIT has also collected the voice samples of Prajwal and is gathering other technical evidence. Experts have also been roped in to analyse the obscene videos.
Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of May 31 after he returned from Munich, Germany. He had fled the country soon after the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.
He was initially arrested in the first sexual harassment case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station in Hassan on April 28. After spending several days in SIT custody, he was remanded to judicial custody.
The SIT then sought his body warrant and the court granted the probe team six days of custody till June 18 to probe the second case of rape.
Published 15 June 2024, 17:18 IST