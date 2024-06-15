Sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna undergoes medical test

Bengaluru: A medical test on rape-accused former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was conducted on Saturday. Prajwal is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the second case registered against him where he is accused of rape.

Well-placed sources said that a team of four doctors conducted the medical test.

“Forensic officials were also present. Different tests have been held in connection with the case. A report is awaited,” an official said.