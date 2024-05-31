Prajwal Revanna Updates: Hassan sex abuse accused's advocate arrives at Bengaluru's CID office; SIT grills MP

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was interrogated after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.
The 33 year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation, sources in the SIT said.
The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal.
The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday.
The SIT will conduct preliminary questioning and confiscate his electronic devices, passport and documents. Prajwal will be notified of the charges against him. Since he is an MP, the SIT will also notify the Lok Sabha Speaker and his family.
Prajwal will undergo a detailed medical examination and be produced before the court within 24 hours.
