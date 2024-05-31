Home
Prajwal Revanna Updates: Hassan sex abuse accused's advocate arrives at Bengaluru's CID office; SIT grills MP

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting Hassan MP, and Deve Gowda's grandson has returned to India after being abroad when the news of the Hassan sex scandal broke. Revanna was suspended from the JD(S) after he was found to be in the eye of the storm. Revanna, who said he had slipped into depression, returned after a warning letter from Deve Gowda, the party supremo, and H D Kumaraswamy, the current chief. Upon his return, Revanna was taken into custody. Track the latest updates in the Prajwal Revanna case only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 04:29 IST
Highlights
04:2831 May 2024

SIT interrogates Prajwal Revanna

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was interrogated after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.

The 33 year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation, sources in the SIT said.

The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal.

The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday.

The SIT will conduct preliminary questioning and confiscate his electronic devices, passport and documents. Prajwal will be notified of the charges against him. Since he is an MP, the SIT will also notify the Lok Sabha Speaker and his family.

Prajwal will undergo a detailed medical examination and be produced before the court within 24 hours.

Prajwal Revanna returns to India to join probe

Prajwal Revanna returns to India to join probe

Credit: PTI Photo

After evading arrest for over a month, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was finally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the early hours of Friday in connection with the Hassan sex abuse case.

