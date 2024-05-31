Prajwal Revanna Updates: Hassan MP 'requests not to be subjected to media trial, willing to cooperate,' lawyer says
Prajwal Revanna, sitting Hassan MP and former PM H D Deve Gowda's grandson, returned to India last night, days after being accused of sexually abusing several women. Revanna, who was suspended from the JD(S) amidst the abuse allegations, has denied any wrongdoing and claims he has 'slipped into depression'. Upon his return, Revanna was taken into custody by officials from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case. Track the latest developments in the ongoing case with DH.
SIT issues notice to Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal's mother
The Karnataka SIT on Friday issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) MP and Hassan sex abuse accused Prajwal Revanna, for questioning in a case registered under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B).
The SIT has asked her to be present at her house in Holenarasipur on June 1.
Hassan MP 'requests not to be subjected to media trial, willing to cooperate,' lawyer says
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Advocate Arun, representing suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, says, "He has come forward to cooperate in the investigation. His request to the media is that there should be no media trial. He has been arrested in the Holenarasipura case..." pic.twitter.com/8PHyTD3kXz
Authorities will do what's legally required: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
"SIT officials will do what they have to do according to the law. We have gone on record earlier stating that the victims should come before the SIT," the Karnataka Home Minister added.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "Prajwal Revanna came from Germany last night at 12.50 am. He has been arrested, the authorities will do what is legally required to be done. I came from Shimoga yesterday. I haven't spoken to the authorities yet. They do what they… pic.twitter.com/IXbmMJ6y2C
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was interrogated after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.
The 33-year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation, sources in the SIT said.
The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal.
The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Outside visuals from the CID office, in Bengaluru
Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual assault charges, was arrested by the SIT after he arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport last night and was brought here. pic.twitter.com/wnqDJshV80