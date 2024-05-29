Prajwal Revanna will be arrested at airport upon his return: Karnataka Home Minister

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "All necessary measures have to be taken, as a warrant has been issued against him (Prajwal). He has to be arrested. SIT is waiting, they will arrest him and will take his statement, and their (SIT) process will start."

Asked if Prajwal would be arrested at the airport on landing, he said, "It (arrest) has to be done there (at airport), as a warrant has been issued. So he will have to be arrested."

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing women.