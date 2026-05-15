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'Prarambh 2026': I-T dept organises outreach, awareness programme held on Income Tax Act

It focused on facilitating a smooth transition from the Income Tax Act, with an emphasis on simplifying provisions, rationalising sections and forms, and enhancing taxpayer facilitation measures
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:26 IST
IndiaKarnatakaIncome Tax Act

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