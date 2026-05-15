'Prarambh 2026': I-T dept organises outreach, awareness programme held on Income Tax Act

<p>Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted 'Prarambh 2026', an outreach and awareness programme on the Income Tax Act, 2025.</p>.<p>The programme focused on facilitating a smooth transition from the Income Tax Act, 1961, to the Income Tax Act, 2025, with an emphasis on simplifying provisions, rationalising sections and forms, and enhancing taxpayer facilitation measures, according to a press release.</p>.<p>The Income Tax Act, 2025, came into effect on April 1, 2026, along with consequential revisions to rules and prescribed forms. The reforms aim to make tax laws simpler, clearer and more taxpayer-friendly, thereby promoting ease of compliance across all taxpayer categories, the release added.</p>.<p>Vidisha Kalra, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for the Karnataka and Goa Region, said the new Act was designed to improve ease of understanding, reduce complexities, and encourage greater voluntary compliance.</p>.<p>At the event, the department also showcased its digital initiatives, including the ‘Kar Saathi’ AI chatbot, and awareness programmes such as Kar Setu—a guidance note in the form of FAQs on the interplay between the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Income Tax Act, 2025.</p>.<p>The department also presented a comic book titled ‘Madhukar Explains the Income Tax Act, 2025’, informative brochures and Samvaad, all aimed at enhancing taxpayer engagement and support, the release stated.</p>