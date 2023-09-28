Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Pratap Simha country’s most inactive MP, says KPCC spokesperson Sanketh Poovaiah

Neither did the MP visit the families of victims of wild animal attacks, nor did he fetch grants for important projects such as railway barricades, Sanketh said.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 21:59 IST

Follow Us

KPCC spokesperson Sanketh Poovaiah mocked Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha by stating the latter only remembers Kodagu during elections.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Tuesday, he said the MP has not raised any issue related to the district in the parliament.“He has neither provided any solution to the coffee growers’ problems nor made efforts towards waiving off their loans.”

Even when coffee growers were committing suicide unable to repay agricultural loans of four to five lakhs, he did not approach the Central government with a farmers’ delegation, the spokesperson said.

Neither did the MP visit the families of victims of wild animal attacks, nor did he fetch grants for important projects such as railway barricades, Sanketh said.

“Simha stands first among the most inactive MPs of the country,” he charged.

He said Simha, who used to regularly criticise H D Devegowda, is now prostrating before him in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Now, the MP has started spreading lies, apart from seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making emotional speeches,” the spokesperson said. 

“During a programme held at Virajpet recently, the MP had lied that the BJP-led state government had provided a grant of Rs 10 crore to Kodava Development Corporation. However, MLA A S Ponnanna clarified that no grants were released. People do not believe him anymore,” Sanketh said and stated that if Simha were to contest the LS polls again, he would lose by a margin of two lakh
votes.

He added that the Congress-led state government has fulfilled four guarantees in 100 days. How many assurances by the Central Government have been fulfilled, he sought to know.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 21:59 IST)
CongressKarnatakaPratap Simha

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT