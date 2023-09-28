Pratap Simha country’s most inactive MP, says KPCC spokesperson Sanketh Poovaiah

KPCC spokesperson Sanketh Poovaiah mocked Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha by stating the latter only remembers Kodagu during elections.
Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Tuesday, he said the MP has not raised any issue related to the district in the parliament.“He has neither provided any solution to the coffee growers’ problems nor made efforts towards waiving off their loans.”
Even when coffee growers were committing suicide unable to repay agricultural loans of four to five lakhs, he did not approach the Central government with a farmers’ delegation, the spokesperson said.
Neither did the MP visit the families of victims of wild animal attacks, nor did he fetch grants for important projects such as railway barricades, Sanketh said.
“Simha stands first among the most inactive MPs of the country,” he charged.
He said Simha, who used to regularly criticise H D Devegowda, is now prostrating before him in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections.
“Now, the MP has started spreading lies, apart from seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making emotional speeches,” the spokesperson said.
“During a programme held at Virajpet recently, the MP had lied that the BJP-led state government had provided a grant of Rs 10 crore to Kodava Development Corporation. However, MLA A S Ponnanna clarified that no grants were released. People do not believe him anymore,” Sanketh said and stated that if Simha were to contest the LS polls again, he would lose by a margin of two lakh
votes.
He added that the Congress-led state government has fulfilled four guarantees in 100 days. How many assurances by the Central Government have been fulfilled, he sought to know.