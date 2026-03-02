'Pray Khamenei's soul attains peace': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams US for choosing 'path of war'

<p>Karnataka chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> Monday slammed the United States’ attack on Iran, describing it as 'unnecessary and deeply troubling'.</p><p>In a post he shared on X, the Congress veteran accused the Donald Trump-led administration of 'speaking of peace but choosing the path of war.'</p><p>"I strongly condemn this contradiction and express my condolences on the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. I pray that his soul attain eternal peace," his post read on X. </p>.Middle East tension: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah instructs emergency measures to evacuate stranded Kannadigas.<p>On Sunday, the CM had informed that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and efforts are on to bring back Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries, without any problems.</p><p>Speaking to the media at the Shivamogga airport, he said that 30 people from Ballari stranded in Arab countries will be brought back and that the Indians in Dubai are safe.</p>