Prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to thank for strength to fulfill our promises, say Siddaramaiah and DKS

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre, CM Siddaramaiah said that their scheme will help women fight inflation, adding that the Central government has failed at it.

"1.10 crore women heading the households will get Rs 2,000 each. This is to help them to cater to price rise due to inflation, which Central Government has failed to tackle" he said.

"Each household is getting benefit of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 through our guarantee schemes. So far no Government has spent so much for a single scheme like 'Gruha Lakshmi'. We have political will to implement all five guarantee schemes and all 76 promises we had made in our manifesto," he added.

On BJP stating that they would bring out the flaws of Congress Government in 100 days of administration by asking 100 questions in the form of charge sheet, CM Siddaramaiah questioned, "What moral right do they have to talk about us when they did not do anything when they were in power for four years?"

On BJP leaders alleging that probes ordered by the Congress Government were to target them, the CM said, "We had told that we will get all scams of previous BJP-led state government probed if we come to power. Now panel led by justice Nagmohan Das would probe scams including PSI scam, 40 per cent commission scam and Covid related scam. They did not do it when they were in power though we had pressed for those probes. We should have left them to escape after indulging in corruption is it?"

Shedding light on the success of their government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "46 crore women have availed benefits of Shakthi scheme."

"We have kept our promises. 1.40 lakh are benefited by Gruha Jyothi scheme, 46 crore women have availed benefits of Shakthi scheme,1.39 crore people are benefited by the Anna Bhagya scheme...It is our achievement. So we are hosting the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in a big way."

The Deputy CM also added that women from across Karnataka will join virtually by participating in 11,600 programmes across the state.

"Women from all those places will be connected to a huge LED screen in Maharaja's college ground in Mysuru via Zoom call. Beneficiaries of the scheme will draw Rangolis in front of their homes as 'Na Naayaki' and 'Gruha Lakhmi' to celebrate the event", he added.