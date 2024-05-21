Pre-monsoon showers batter Malnad, old Mysuru region

Intermittent spells of rain lashed many parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. A seven-year-old girl died when a portion of the compound wall of a school collapsed on her at Padpu village near Harekala on Mangaluru taluk. Shazia, daughter of Siddique and Jameela, is the deceased. The school was built by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with the money he had saved by selling oranges in Mangaluru.