Pre-monsoon showers batter Malnad, old Mysuru region

While pre-monsoon showers continued to batter south interior Karnataka, Malnad and coastal districts on Monday, there was some respite from rain in north Karnataka.
Torrential overnight rains have wreaked havoc on paddy, banana, tobacco, ginger crops in several parts of the old Mysuru region. Acres of ginger crop have been damaged in the incessant showers in Arkalgud taluk.
Unrelenting rain and breach of waterbodies have destroyed tobacco and pulses in Gavadagere and Kothegal hoblis of Hunsur taluk. Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Haris Sumair has directed the revenue officials to submit a report on the crop loss incurred in rain.
Periyapatna town registered 120 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending at 8.30 am on Monday)
Chamarajanagar district continued to witness downpour on Monday. Relentless rain made the roads look like streams in Gundlupet taluk. People bound for Himvad Gopalaswamy temple at the hillock were stranded at the check post for several hours.
Mahadeshwara Betta and Biligirirangan Betta also witnessed sharp showers in the day. Water bodies at the foot of hills in the district have clocked good inflows.
There is no respite from heavy rain for Kodagu. A spell of sharp showers created a flood-like situation in Kushalnagar. Torrential rain in the past few days has turned Nagarahole forest into lush green. Titimati on the fringes of Nagarahole forest recorded 60 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. It rained heavily in Suntikoppa, Somwarpet and Napoklu.
Vehicular movement on Charmadi and Shiradi Ghats has been hit due to sharp showers. The motorists have been told not to enter the ghat during the downpour. Many parts of Hassan and Shivamogga districts also continued to witness wet weather.
Intermittent spells of rain lashed many parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. A seven-year-old girl died when a portion of the compound wall of a school collapsed on her at Padpu village near Harekala on Mangaluru taluk. Shazia, daughter of Siddique and Jameela, is the deceased. The school was built by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with the money he had saved by selling oranges in Mangaluru.
