Pre-monsoon showers batter south Karnataka, Malnad; fill up water bodies in Bandipur

Many parts of south and north interior Karnataka and Malnad regions took a battering with no respite from pre-monsoon showers.
Chamarajanagar district continued to receive intermittent spells of sharp showers. Many water bodies, including those in Bandipur tiger reserve, have been clocking good inflows.
Gundlupet taluk recorded 50 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Thursday). A couple escaped with minor injuries after a portion of their house collapsed at Hampapur in Kollegal taluk. Several houses were partially damaged in rain in Kollegal, Gundlupet & Yelandur taluks.
Many parts of old Mysuru region witnessed copious rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. A massive turbevu (neem) tree on the premises of Periyapatna tahsildar’s quarters was uprooted in the rain and winds late Wednesday night. Showers damaged tobacco and ginger crops in Hassan and Mysuru districts. Many places in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts experienced rains intermittently on Thursday.
Over 2,000 chicks perished after the roof sheets of a poultry farm on the outskirts of Mulbagal taluk (Kolar district) were blown away in high-intensity winds and rain. The owner of Anuradha poultry farm claimed he incurred a loss of over Rs 20 lakh.
Hailstorm affected normal life in Yadgir town on Thursday evening. At least a dozen incidents of tree fall were reported.
Heavy showers battered Muddebihal town in Vijayapura district on Thursday afternoon. Three full-grown trees came crashing on Handargal road affecting traffic for hours.
Khadarsab Bavukhan, 50, was killed while six others suffered injuries when a flying tin roof sheet hit them near Bharat Dhaba at Katral in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district. Bavukhan is a native of Badami. Khanapur in Belagavi, Bhatkal in U-K, Hubballi-Dharwad received copious rains. Parts of Udupi & Dakshina Kannada continued to receive evening showers.
