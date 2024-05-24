Pre-monsoon showers batter south Karnataka, Malnad; fill up water bodies in Bandipur

Many parts of old Mysuru region witnessed copious rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. A massive turbevu (neem) tree on the premises of Periyapatna tahsildar’s quarters was uprooted in the rain and winds late Wednesday night. Showers damaged tobacco and ginger crops in Hassan and Mysuru districts. Many places in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts experienced rains intermittently on Thursday.