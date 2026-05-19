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Pre-monsoon showers bring joy and misery in Kalyana Karnataka, central districts

The intermittent rains in the last few days have improved soil moisture in Kalyana Karnataka districts enabling farmers to prepare their land for kharif season.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 01:45 IST
monsoonKarnatakaRainfallmiseryjoyRain misery

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