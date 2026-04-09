<p>Haveri: In a shocking incident, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pregnant">pregnant</a> woman was allegedly kicked in the stomach during a dispute over loan recovery in Allipur village of Savanur taluk, leading to the premature birth of her twins, who later died.</p>.<p>The woman, identified as Pavitra Lamani, was assaulted on March 28 and had been undergoing treatment at the district hospital. She delivered twin babies prematurely on April 7, but both died within hours of birth.</p>.Samatva Launches Credit Rehabilitation Services to Help Unintentional Loan and Credit Card Defaulters Rebuild Credit Scores.<p>Pavitra’s mother, Halavva Shantappa Lamani, has filed a complaint accusing the accused of assault and issuing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/death-threat">death threats</a>.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> has been registered against Suresh Halappa Lamani, Parashuram Halappa Lamani, Mahesh Somaleppa Lamani and Sakkubai Suresh Lamani, all residents of Allipur village. Police said an investigation is underway.</p>