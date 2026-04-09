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Pregnant woman kicked in stomach over loan dispute, twins die after premature birth in Haveri

The victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused for assault and issuing death threats.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimepregnant womanDeathhaveriloan default

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