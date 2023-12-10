Pregnant woman, unborn child die as ambulance hits tractor

Talikote (Vijayapura district): A pregnant woman, along with the unborn child, died after the 108 ambulance taking her to the Vijayapura district hospital rammed a stationary tractor trolley, in Talikote on Saturday.
The deceased woman was identified as Bhagyashree Ravuthappa Parannavar (19), a native of Navadagi village in Talikote taluk. The parents of Bhagyashree shifted her to Talikote Community healthcare centre (CHC) after she developed labour pain. The doctor at the centre referred her to the district hospital following health complications. The accident occurred when she was being shifted to Vijayapura.
Two staff nurses and an assistant, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been shifted to the district hospital. Meanwhile, family members of the victim staged a protest in front of the CHC, alleging negligence of the duty doctor. The agitators also tried to assault the doctor. The Talikote police have registered a case.