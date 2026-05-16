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Karnataka: Premium whisky and beer slashed 25%, but your cheap booze just got costlier!

According to the new price list issued by the Excise Department, Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) for mild and lager beers with 5 per cent Alcohol by Volume (ABV) have dropped by around 20–25 per cent.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 03:56 IST
India NewsKarnataka News

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