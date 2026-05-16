<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka's </a>new Alcohol in Beverage (AiB) excise policy, implemented on May 11, has delivered a mixed bag for drinkers across the state, while premium beers and imported scotch whiskies have become noticeably cheaper, prices of low-end liquor widely consumed by lower-income groups have risen.</p>.<p>According to the new price list issued by the Excise Department, Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) for mild and lager beers with 5 per cent Alcohol by Volume (ABV) have dropped by around 20–25 per cent.</p>.<p>Popular 650 ml bottles of Kingfisher Premium and Kingfisher Ultra have seen reductions of roughly Rs 75, Heineken about Rs 70, UB Export around Rs 25 and Budweiser Premium about Rs 20.</p>.New excise policy: Local liquor may get pricier in Karnataka.<p>Retailers in Bengaluru confirmed shelf repricing this week and reported brisk demand for brands with newly lowered MRPs.</p>.<p><strong>Premium scotch sees steep declines</strong></p>.<p>Imported scotch whiskies have also become significantly cheaper.</p>.<p>The MRP for 750 ml bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label (43% ABV) and Chivas Regal (40% ABV) has fallen from about Rs 5,190 to approximately Rs 4,100 — a reduction of nearly 20 per cent.</p>.<p>Industry sources said the change will be welcomed by higher-income and premium-segment consumers who often purchase these <br>brands. </p>.<p><strong>Lower-end liquor becomes costlier</strong></p>.<p>The windfall, however, is not uniform. The AiB taxation revision has increased the burden on the lowest excise slabs — particularly Indian-made liquor (IML) sold in 180 ml tetra packs and similar small <br>formats.</p>.<p>Budget offerings like Original Choice and Bagpiper Whisky may see price increases of up to 25%. In comparison, premium spirits from global giants, like Diageo and Pernod Ricard, could see price declines of 16–20%.</p>.<p>Prices in the first five (lowest) slabs have surged by an estimated 20–25 per cent, putting pressure on lower- and middle-income consumers who rely on inexpensive spirits like Old Monk, which cost Rs 765, have increased to <br>Rs 850.</p>