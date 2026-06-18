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Homeindiakarnataka

Premium FAR scheme not akin to Akrama Sakrama: Karnataka High Court

The petitioners contended that the Premium FAR is manifestly arbitrary as it regularises illegal buildings.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtAkrama Sakrama Scheme

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