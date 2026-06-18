Premium FAR scheme not akin to Akrama Sakrama: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: The Premium FAR scheme is not akin to the Akrama Sakrama scheme, high court of Karnataka has held recently. The substratum of the Premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio) scheme is not to regularize any unauthorised construction but to amend the extent of construction permissible under the Zonal regulations, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha said while disposing a PIL and an appeal concerning the challenge to the scheme.</p>.Need comprehensive, integrated regulatory framework for homestays: Karnataka High Court.<p>The petitioners contended that the Premium FAR is manifestly arbitrary as it regularises illegal buildings. It was further submitted that the additional built-up area on account of Premium FAR will violate Article 21 of the constitution and the amendment introducing Premium FAR is contrary to the object of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act. The advocate in the appeal contended that Premium FAR has an adverse effect on TDR holders in as much as it denudes the value of TDRs. It was further argued that there was no specified ratio for a combined usage of TDR with Premium FAR, and thus, there was no obligation on the part of the person purchasing Premium FAR to purchase TDR as well.</p><p>The division bench noted that the notification clearly indicates that Premium FAR is not available for plots or developments abutting roads with a width of 9 metres or greater but less than 12 metres. On plots abutting such roads, the additional FAR of 0.6 times, the base FAR is available only by loading TDRs, which the developers/owners of the recipient plot would have to acquire from TDR holder, the bench said.</p><p>The bench cited the data regarding the roads and pointed out that 85,000 out of 1,08,240 fall within the category of roads having width of greater than 9 metres and less than or equal to 12 metres. </p>.Caste survey report not disclosed to anyone, Backward Classes panel tells Karnataka High Court.<p>“Given the scarcity of land and demand for urban space in Bengaluru, it is difficult to accept that there will be no demand for TDRs to raise construction abutting these roads. Additionally, the maximum Premium FAR that can be loaded on plots abutting roads wider than 12 metres is restricted to 0.4 times the base FAR. The balance of 0.2 times the base FAR can be utilised only by loading TDRs. Thus, if any landowner or developer desires to use the additional FAR to the maximum extent of 0.6 times the base FAR, he would necessarily have to acquire TDRs for a minimum of 0.2 times the base FAR,” the bench said.</p><p>The court further said,” Merely because a construction which is in excess of the permissible limit stands regularised by enhancement of the permissible limit, cannot be a ground to assume that it is a scheme for regularising illegal construction. The substrata of the Premium FAR Scheme and the Akrama Sakrama Scheme are completely different, and the same cannot be conflated merely because it may be permissible to regularise excess construction under the Premium FAR Scheme.”</p>