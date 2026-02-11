Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Preparations begin to widen Hubballi–Vijayapura highway

The highway is an important route as it connects the North Karnataka region with South Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 03:58 IST
Karnataka NewsVijayapuraHubballiHighway

Follow us on :

Follow Us