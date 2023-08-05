Home
President Droupadi Murmu received at Mysuru Airport

She left for Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve by helicopter.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 10:56 IST

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Mysuru Airport at 2.48pm on Saturday, to visit Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Mysuru district in-charge minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka Vandita Sharma, ADGP (Law and Order) R Hitendra, Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra and others welcomed her at Mysuru Airport.

She left for Theppakadu elephant camp in MTR by helicopter.

From Mysuru Airport, she reached Masinagudi via helicopter. She will meet couple Bomman and Bellie, who were featured in Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers and others. She is also expected to interact with other indigenous local tribes and Forest department personnel there.

Later President Murmu will arrive at Mysuru Airport and depart to Chennai in the evening.

(Published 05 August 2023, 10:56 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDroupadi MurmuMysuru

