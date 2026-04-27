<p>Harihar: In a new twist to the Harihar Panchamasali Gurupeeth row, the State Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali Sangh has expelled three trustees of the Gurupeeth, including the principal Dharmadarshi B C Umapati, days after the Trust ousted Gurupeeth seer Vachanananda Swami.</p>.<p>“Principal Dharmadarshi B C Umapati, secretary Jyotiprakash and Chandrashekar Pujar, a trustee, have been expelled from the Trust for bringing the differences in the community to the streets. Action was taken for the omissions, commissions and breach of trust,” Somanagouda M Patil, state president of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali Sangh told reporters on Sunday.</p>.<p>“The decision to expel three trustees was taken on April 13. The decision was not made public due to some personal reasons. The trustees in question were barred from maintaining accounts and bank transactions and taking any decision pertaining to the Gurupeet from April 13 itself,” Patil clarified.</p>.Vachanananda Sri of Panchamasali Gurupeeth dethroned.<p>“According to the bylaws of the Trust, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/veerashaiva-lingayats">Veerashaiva-Lingayat</a> Panchamasali Sangh is fully empowered to take any decision pertaining to the Trust and the Gurupeeth. Of the 11 life trustees, only seven are living. The information about the bylaws was obtained under the Right to Information Act. There is a provision for the Sangh to take action for any lapse/s found in accounts or in any dispute pertaining to the Gurupeeth,” Somanagouda Patil said.</p>.<p>“The Trust came into existence in 2008 and the trustees have not furnished details of assets and liabilities in last 18 years. The very purpose of establishing the Gurupeeth was defeated. Not a single educational institution nor hostel was built. The trustees in question misled the community to further their self interests,” he charged.</p>.<p>The Trust has fixed April 27 to furnish details of accounts. But we want it (Trust) to provide details of accounts in the presence of the community leaders and the elected representatives in June, he said replying to a query.</p>.<p>Former MLAs Arunkumar Pujar and Nandihalli Halappa, Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali Sangh state vice-president Shankaregouda Burupanahalli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Border Area Development Authority chairman Somanna Bevinamarad and others were present.</p>