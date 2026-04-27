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Principal Dharmadarshi B C Umapati among three Harihar Panchamasali Gurupeeth trustees expelled

The Trust has fixed April 27 to furnish details of accounts. But we want it (Trust) to provide details of accounts in the presence of the community leaders and the elected representatives in June
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsDavanagereKarntaka

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