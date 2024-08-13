Prison Ministry India's Mangaluru unit celebrates silver jubilee

Mangaluru: "When I faced rejection from my family, stigma, and a lack of opportunities to work after my release from prison, it was Prison Ministry India (PMI) that gave me a new lease on life by helping me start a tailoring shop to live with dignity," said released prisoner Shekar Shetty. The Mangaluru unit of the Prison Ministry India, a voluntary organisation under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) celebrated its silver jubilee on Tuesday.

Sharing his experience during the silver jubilee celebrations, Shekar Shetty continued, "An unfortunate incident led to my imprisonment, where I spent four years. With the help of PMI, I was released on bail. However, when my family rejected me, it was a Muslim friend who offered me a job in his vegetable shop. Later, PMI members helped me set up a tailoring shop and provided me with household utensils, allowing me to lead a dignified life for the past five years. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I stitched masks for the undertrials."

Jaison, another released prisoner, said, "I was studious and scored well in my SSLC exams, aspiring to become a space scientist. However, due to financial difficulties at home, I couldn't pursue a science stream and ended up in commerce. After completing my studies, I started a private financial institution. Unfortunately, due to some circumstances, I was jailed for a year. PMI members, who visited the prison every Friday, provided us with books to read. As I had a knack for writing, I helped some undertrials draft their cases for their advocates. After my release from prison in Dharwad with PMI's assistance, I secured a job in Belagavi. Later, PMI members helped me rebuild my dilapidated house and reunite with my family," he added.

He said “after release from prison in Dharwad, I started the preparing crib at the prison during Christmas and also Christmas celebrations which is continued even now.”

Diocese of Shimoga Bishop Rev Fr Francis Serrao, expressed his hope that peace prevails in society and that no one ends up in prison.

"The PMI members have been a beacon of hope for the undertrials, helping them lead meaningful lives," he added.

Former MGNREGS Ombudsman Sheena Shetty said, "Internal and external purity lead us to divinity. PMI is sending a powerful message of unity and love, which serves as a model for the entire country."

He further stated that the government should recognise and support PMI's work. Additionally, he emphasised the need to focus on cleanliness and combatting atrocities against women. PMI should also work towards freeing society from substance abuse.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Fr Peter Paul D’Souza said, "For the past 25 years, PMI has been rendering selfless service, igniting hope among the undertrials."

On this occasion, scholarships of Rs 10,000 each were awarded to 25 children of prisoners.