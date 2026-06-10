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Homeindiakarnataka

Privacy cannot be overridden by mere allegations under RTI: Karnataka High Court

The petitioner alleged that Jayapal had procured a sale deed in respect of the petitioner's property by fraudulent means.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHigh CourtKarnataka High CourtRTIRTI Act

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