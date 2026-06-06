Private bus catches fire at Hulikal Ghat, passengers unhurt

<p>Hosanagar: A private bus heading towards Kundapur in Udupi district was burnt completely after it caught fire on Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagar taluk on Saturday. </p><p>However, passengers escaped unhurt in the incident.</p>.KSRTC bus catches fire in Ranebennur; passengers unhurt.<p>A fire broke out accidentally in the Sri Durgamba bus, which was heading towards Kundapur. Initially, smoke was seen coming from the engine of the bus while it was plying on Ghat road and the flames spread rapidly. Realising the danger, the driver immediately stopped the bus. The passengers got down. A major disaster that could have occurred was averted.</p><p>Hosanagar police station Sub Inspector Shivanand K and his staff visited the spot and a case has been registered.</p><p>The reason for the incident in which the bus caught fire is yet to be ascertained. </p><p>This is the second incident in a year that a bus plying on the Hulikal Ghat has caught fire. </p>