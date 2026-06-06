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Homeindiakarnataka

Private bus catches fire at Hulikal Ghat, passengers unhurt

This is the second incident in a year that a bus plying on the route has caught fire.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFireBus

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