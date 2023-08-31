Private bus conductor slips and falls to death in Mangaluru

Sources in Mangaluru East Traffic Police station told DH that Irayya had alighted on the road in order to clear the traffic congestion and ensure a smooth path for the bus. As the speeding bus took a sharp turn, Irayya lost his footing while attempting to jump into the bus and stumbled on the road. Following the death of conductor, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain directed owners of private buses to have doors installed in the buses.

"None including the conductor should not be allowed to travel on footboard," Commissioner stressed and directed bus owners to focus on 'safety' rather than maintaining the time of reaching the destination. East Traffic Police station has registered a case and investigation is on, sources added. The demand to install doors in private buses picked up momentum with the death of the first PU student U Yashraj in September 2022. Yashraj who was travelling to his college was thrown onto the road near Netravathy bridge.

Yashraj's father Thygaraj from Masthikatte Baidarapalu in Ullal also had submitted a memorandum to then deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on installing doors in private buses.