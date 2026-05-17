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Private bus fares in Karnataka to rise by 10-20% from May 20

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said only operators with All India Tourist Permits (AITP) — issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways — were raising the fares.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 01:29 IST
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