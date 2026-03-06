Private bus operators in Karnataka form new association

<p>Bengaluru: Private bus operators in Karnataka have come together to form a new association to address the recent mishaps involving overnight bus travel. </p>.<p>The new body, called the Karnataka Bus Operators Association (KBOA), was launched by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday. </p>.<p>Headed by Sunil Sharma, proprietor of Sharma Transports, the association currently has about 185 bus operators as members. "The recent spate of accidents has tainted the image of bus operators in the state. We are the low-hanging fruit that has had to face a majority of the criticism. When in reality, the problem lies deep within the system. So far, people have forgotten to question the bus manufacturers whose vehicles have repeatedly been involved in accidents. We aim to bring such matters to the forefront through our association, and also weed out the bad elements with our fraternity," he said. Rajesh Venkat, owner of Rajesh Transports is secretary of the association. </p>.Bengaluru-Tumakuru bus fire: Minister warns private bus operators of licence cancellation.<p>The association has also urged both the state and central governments to reduce road tax in Karnataka. "Currently, Karnataka has one of the highest road taxes in the entire country. As a result, many operators are getting their vehicles registered in other states, flouting safety norms, and continue to operate within the state," he added. </p>