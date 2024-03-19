Private bus operators in Shivamogga protest against new Savalanga toll gate

Shivamogga: Vehicular movement on Shivamogga and Shikaripur road was disrupted as private bus operators are staging protest opposing the toll gate set up on Savalanga road.

The vehicles are stranded on both sides of the road as private bus operators are not ready to pay the fee at toll gate. They charged that they have suffered loss due to the implementation of Shakti scheme, and so they can't pay the fee.

The state government has set up toll gate on state highway recently.