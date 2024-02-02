Private complaint in Mangaluru court against DK Suresh for 'separate nation' remark

Mangaluru: A private complaint was filed before the court of second JMFC in Mangaluru against Congress MP D K Suresh for issuing a statement on separate nation.
The complainant, Vikas P (39), a resident of Manchi and BJP leader has filed the complaint in court to direct Mangaluru North Police to register an FIR under Section 124 A of IPC against Suresh. Vikas, in a petition filed through advocate Mohan Raj K R, has declared on being offended after witnessing D K Suresh’s statements to the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on news channels on Thursday.
DK Suresh on February 1 had alleged that Southern states are not getting their rightful share of GST and direct taxes from Centre and the injustice may force them to demand a separate nation. The complainant said that D K Suresh has issued a provocative statement. Such a statement encourages anti nationals, terrorists, separatists who are conspiring on dividing the country. The statement has also offended the citizens, he added.
Vikas said MP D K Suresh seems to have made the statement in a way that it attracts sedition law. Vikas added that the MP has committed an offence under Section 124A of the IPC by issuing such a statement.