Private complaint in Mangaluru court against DK Suresh for 'separate nation' remark

Mangaluru: A private complaint was filed before the court of second JMFC in Mangaluru against Congress MP D K Suresh for issuing a statement on separate nation.

The complainant, Vikas P (39), a resident of Manchi and BJP leader has filed the complaint in court to direct Mangaluru North Police to register an FIR under Section 124 A of IPC against Suresh. Vikas, in a petition filed through advocate Mohan Raj K R, has declared on being offended after witnessing D K Suresh’s statements to the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on news channels on Thursday.