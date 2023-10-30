Private firm engineer among suspects in recruitment examination scam

The CV of one of the candidates caught in the attempt to get help through a Bluetooth device for a recruitment exam looks rather interesting.
Akash Marathe, hailing from Bidar, was a degree holder in mechanical engineering and worked in a private company in Bengaluru and earned around Rs 80,000 a month.
Eager to land a government job, he tried to take the malpractice route in the exam conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, but luck ran out for him.
He was to write the test at the Mahanteshwara Vidyavardhaka Sangha College in Afzalpur.
Police sources said that the suspect may have met the kingpin of the racket, R D Patil, through a middleman. They said they were investigating the case from all angles.
Another suspect, Santosh Yalagi of Yadrami, used to work as a teacher in a private school. He had enlisted the services of his friend Gururaj to provide him answers through a Bluetooth device. Akash and Santosh are now in police custody and face inquiry. Gururaj has also been arrested. Police had a tip-off that Bluetooth devices could be used in the said exam like in the case of the PSI recruitment exam.
The police personnel had heightened vigil in and around the exam centre. They caught hold of a couple of men who were behaving in a suspicious manner.
Upon questioning, they admitted that they had come to help the candidates in the exam via Bluetooth devices. They spilled the beans about the candidates they wanted to help.
The candidates had estimated that they could escape scrutiny of the metal detectors, if they entered the exam hall just a few minutes before the start. But the police proved too clever for them.
The police have registered cases against nine people in connection with the attempt to cheat at the Mahanteshwara college exam centre. It is suspected that R D Patil fled to Maharashtra a day before the exam to escape being caught. A special police team is on the hunt for him. Another suspect Asif is on the run.