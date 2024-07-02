Private hospitals to have fixed rates for dengue tests: Karnataka Health Minister

The state has recorded 6,187 positive dengue cases and six deaths from January to the end of June, with a death rate of 0.09 per cent. The highest number of cases are being reported in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The minister assured that all the necessary treatment facilities have been made at all hospitals in the state.

Dinesh Gundu Rao also informed BBMP officials and ASHA workers to conduct door-to-door awareness about dengue, the Aedes mosquito and its larvae. In rural areas, PHC medical officers must visit all schools in their jurisdiction and create awareness among children and monitor the implementation of dengue preventive measures by the teachers.

Officials from the BBMP in Bengaluru and the state health department have been instructed by the minister to be on ground and conduct source reduction activities every Friday. Additionally, they must keep higher officials apprised of the steps taken to destroy larvae breeding spots.

He also instructed BBMP officials to hold a meeting with companies who have undertaken building construction activities to ensure that any larvae breeding in collected water is destroyed.