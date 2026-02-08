<p>Vijayapura: Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.</p><p>The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.</p><p>Both the occupants ejected before it crashed, sources said, adding the aircraft broke into three pieces.</p>.Speeding car flies off road and hits tree, rolls over, crashes into ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Etah; 3 killed on spot.<p>The duo sustained injuries and have been rushed to a hospital, they added.</p><p>It is said that the training aircraft was said to be flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, though more details are awaited.</p>