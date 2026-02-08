Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two, including pilot, injured as private aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Both the occupants ejected before it crashed, sources said, adding the aircraft broke into three pieces.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 11:21 IST
Karnataka NewsCrashVijayapura

Follow us on :

Follow Us