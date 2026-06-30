Private players in power sector: Cabinet to decide, says Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Hinting that the government may block the entry of private players into the power sector, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the subject would be discussed in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. </p>.<p>Addressing the employees of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), he said he alone could not make a decision and it was important to bring it before the Cabinet. </p><p>However, he said he was of the opinion that the law permitting private players into the energy sector was skewed. </p>.<p>"KPTCL and Escoms have laid power lines over the last hundred years and the government has supported the process. Now, if private parties want to come and take advantage of it by providing connections, it is unfair,” he said. </p>.<p>Energy Minister K J George said privatisation was not an option and noted that the state’s energy department was strong and capable of delivering reliable power supply to consumers. </p>.<p>“Our government stands with our employees. Appropriate directions have already been taken on the privatisation issue, and accordingly, Escoms have filed objections before KERC. We are in no way inferior to any private company. We will respond positively to demands of employees and officers. In the coming days, the matter will be discussed in the Cabinet," George said. </p>.<p>KPTCL employees have been opposing the privatisation of power sector, saying it could lead to job losses and affect social welfare schemes. </p>.<p>Shivakumar assured the workers that he was with them and that he would support them.</p>.<p>The opposition comes days after Tata Power Company Limited applied to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) for licences to distribute electricity across Karnataka. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Give-and-take policy</p>.<p>Shivakumar said he would support the employees opposing privatisation, asking them to support him in the 2028 polls in return.</p>.<p>He said it was the BJP government which brought in the law and employees did not protest it then. </p>.<p>"I only follow a give-and-take policy. Caring and sharing is what I believe in. I will support your cause (against privatisation) if you promise to support me in the 2028 polls. If you forget your promise, I will have to adopt Vajpayee government's way of looking at things (privatisation)," he said. </p>