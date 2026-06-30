Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Private players in power sector: Cabinet to decide, says Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

Addressing the employees of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), he said he alone could not make a decision and it was important to bring it before the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 22:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us