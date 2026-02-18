Menu
Private sector drives a quarter of defence output: Rajnath Singh

The government has also supported micro, small and medium enterprises, and over 16,000 units are now supplying components to foreign companies.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 23:25 IST
