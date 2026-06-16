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Homeindiakarnataka

'Wrote to RSS in official capacity': Minister Priyank Kharge demands transparency, says never proposed ban

Kharge emphasised his readiness to visit RSS offices with his advocates if required or host their representatives with legal counsel.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsRSSPriyank Kharge

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