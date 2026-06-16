'Wrote to RSS in official capacity': Minister Priyank Kharge demands transparency, says never proposed ban

<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank%20kharge">Priyank Kharge </a>on Tuesday asserted that the government seeks complete transparency in the functioning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS) and clarified that he had never proposed banning the organisation.</p><p>Addressing media persons, Kharge said he had written an official letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking details on the organisation’s legal status, structure, training, funding, command chain, and accountability.</p><p>“I hope they will reply to the letter. It was not written in my personal capacity but by the state government. I never said I will ban the organisation. Let them reply, following which the government will decide what action can be taken as per law,” he stated.</p><p>Kharge emphasised his readiness to visit RSS offices with his advocates if required or host their representatives with legal counsel. </p>.‘Shun the arrogance, follow the law’: Priyank Kharge says Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu religion not registered' video is not reply to his letter.<p>“I want all organisations to function within the purview of law, and as Home Minister, I will not allow any organisation to operate without following the law,” he added.</p><p>The minister revealed that he had long-held concerns about the RSS’ functioning. Having assumed the role of Home Minister just a week ago, he had previously raised issues informally and was now doing so officially. </p><p>He noted that his letter was dated June 13, the same day Bhagwat responded to related queries in Thrissur, but was released and dispatched on June 15.</p><p>Kharge firmly rejected any notion that he was against the Hindu religion.</p><p>He sharply reacted to Bhagwat’s reported claim that, unlike the Army, the RSS could prepare a force and raise an army within three days to fight at the border.</p><p>“If an ‘NGO’ claims it can mobilise an army faster than the armed forces of India, shouldn’t a State Government have the right to know its legal status, structure, training, funding, command chain and accountability?” Kharge questioned. </p><p>He described the statement as raising serious concerns of national security, public order, and constitutional accountability.</p><p>The minister acknowledged the RSS’ right to function as a cultural organisation but criticised its exercise of significant social and political influence while denying any political agenda. </p><p>He pointed out that the BJP itself recognises the RSS as its ideological parent. The organisation receives donations through a vast network of over 2,500 affiliated bodies, both domestic and overseas, and operates from prominent headquarters.</p><p>Kharge also highlighted that the RSS chief enjoys Advanced Security Liaison protocol and other taxpayer-funded security arrangements, arguing that the public is entitled to know whether the organisation meets standard legal requirements.</p><p>He dismissed arguments that the RSS, as a cultural body linked to religion, need not register, calling them “flawed and absurd.” </p><p>The minister reiterated that he had no objection to the RSS conducting cultural, social, educational, or other lawful activities, provided it maintained transparency and operated within the constitutional framework.</p><p>Kharge expressed particular concern over Bhagwat’s assertion that the RSS was under no obligation to answer questions, viewing it as a troubling display of arrogance. </p><p>“In a constitutional democracy, no institution, however old or influential, enjoys that privilege,” the minister concluded. </p>