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Homeindiakarnataka

Priyank Kharge, Eshwar Khandre, Sharan Prakash Patil in D K Shivakumar stake

Eight MLAs from Kalyana Karnataka region were inducted into Siddaramaiah’s cabinet after the Congress government came to power in 2023.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:21 IST
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Sharan Prakash Patil.

Sharan Prakash Patil.

Priyank Kharge.
Priyank Kharge.
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:21 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsPriyank KhargeEshwar Khandre

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