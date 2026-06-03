Priyank Kharge, Eshwar Khandre, Sharan Prakash Patil in D K Shivakumar stake

<p>Kalaburagi: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, Sharan Prakash Patil and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> are three prominent leaders who have been inducted into the newly formed cabinet headed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday.</p>.<p>However, the four-time MLA B R Patil and three-time MLA Dr Ajay Singh, who were also strong contenders for the ministerial berth, were not considered for the ministerial berth. </p>.<p>Eight MLAs from Kalyana Karnataka region were inducted into Siddaramaiah’s cabinet after the Congress government came to power in 2023. Now, all the aspirants are keeping fingers crossed for the next cabinet expansion expected to be taken up in the next few weeks. </p>.<p><strong>Disgruntled B R Patil</strong></p>.<p>Aland MLA B R Patil, who is identified as one of the close associates of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, had expressed his displeasure for denying a ministerial berth after the party came to power in 2023.</p>.<p>He had resigned as Chief Minister’s Policy & Planning Advisor, forsaking all Cabinet-rank emoluments he was entitled to. Later, he was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission.</p>.11 ministers of Siddaramaiah govt inducted into Karnataka CM Shivakumar's diverse Cabinet.<p>After being ignored yet again, Patil is said to be upset with the party high command. However, he has refused to react to not being inducted into the cabinet this time. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil, who is also the four-time MLA, claimed that he did not exert pressure on the party leaders to allot a ministerial berth to him. He expressed satisfaction for alloting KKRTC chairmanship to his son Arun Kumar Patil. “I was not aspirant for the ministerial berth. I would have taken this responsibility if the party leaders had inducted me into the cabinet on their own. I was not willing to enter into the poll fray during the previous assembly elections. I am expecting the party to field my son in the next election from Afzalpur,” he hoped. </p>.<p><strong>Wanted DCM post</strong></p>.<p>The supporters of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> and Eshwar Khandre have demanded the post of deputy chief minister for their leaders. However, their induction into the cabinet has brought some relief to their loyalists. Khandre, who served as forest minister, succeeded the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa as the national president of the All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha.</p>.<p>Priyank Kharge had served as IT, BT and Tourism Minister in the then CM Siddaramaiah cabinet in 2016. He had also served as the Social Welfare Minister for the second time in the CM H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in 2018. He was appointed as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in CM Siddaramaiah’s government in May, 2023.</p>