Priyank Kharge fined for unauthorised display of banners

The Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge for displaying his banners in the city, without obtaining the civic body's permission.
The minister has agreed to pay the fine amount. Incidentally, the BJP is in power in the city corporation.
Priyank, however, has lauded the action of the Palike to impose penalty. Priyank, who is also Kalaburagi in-charge minister, had flagged off the Gruha Lakshmi scheme at Bhimalli village near Kalaburagi on Wednesday, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the scheme at a state-level programme in Mysuru.
His supporters had put up banners and hoardings about the scheme in the city.
These banners and hoardings had pictures of Priyank, his father and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gulbarga Dakshin MLA Allamprabhu Patil and Gulbarga Uttar MLA Kaneez Fatima, apart from those of national and state level leaders of the party.