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Priyank Kharge launches pro-MGNREGA campaign by sending 95,000 letters

The campaign will highlight key differences between the MGNREGA and the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:54 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:54 IST
Karnataka NewsPriyank KhargeMGNREGAKArantaka Politics

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