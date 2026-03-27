<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Rural Development Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Priyank%20Kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Friday launched a statewide awareness camapaign by sending 95,000 letters to current and former gram <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Panchayat">panchayat </a>members on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). </p><p>The campaign will highlight key differences between the MGNREGA and the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act. </p><p>Thousands of letters will be dispatched daily raising concerns over the impact of the VB-G RAM G Act on rural livelihoods and panchayat economy, Kharge said in a statement.</p>.Priyank Kharge for 'moral hackathon' to verify authenticity of EVMs .<p> “MGNREGA is not just a scheme—it is a legal guarantee that has protected the dignity and livelihoods of millions of rural families. Any shift away from its rights-based framework raises serious concerns for workers, particularly women, and for the future of decentralized governance,” Kharge said. </p><p>The letters being sent to representatives outline the differences between the two frameworks and encourage informed engagement at the grassroots level, the minister added. </p><p>The awareness campaign will cover the legal and rights-based framework of MGNREGA; structural and implementation changes under the VB-G RAM G scheme and implications of these changes on rural employment and panchayat functioning.</p><p>Kharge said that the recent changes could alter the nature of the programme and impact the ability of rural workers to access guaranteed employment. </p><p>“Gram Panchayats are the backbone of our democracy. It is important that their decision-making powers and autonomy are not diluted. Strengthening local governance must remain central to any rural development policy,” he added.</p><p>The minister called upon elected representatives and citizens to stay informed and actively participate in discussions shaping rural development.</p>