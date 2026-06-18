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Homeindiakarnataka

Priyank Kharge talks about RSS to impress Rahul Gandhi: MP K Sudhakar

He said there was no need for Priyank Kharge to show such enthusiasm about the RSS.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 02:06 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 02:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

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