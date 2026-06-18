Priyank Kharge talks about RSS to impress Rahul Gandhi: MP K Sudhakar

<p>Chikkaballapur: MP K Sudhakar on Wednesday mocked Home Minister Priyank Kharge, saying that he keeps talking about RSS registration in an attempt to register himself with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>Speaking at a press conference here, Sudhakar said that Mallikarjun Kharge became the AICC president after getting himself registered with Rahul Gandhi, and alleged that Priyank Kharge is now trying to do the same.</p>.<p>He said there was no need for Priyank Kharge to show such enthusiasm about the RSS. “There are bhajana mandalis in rural areas. Many religions have several associations. There are sports bodies like cricket associations. Not all organisations are registered. Under Article 19(1)(c) of the Constitution, anyone can form an association, he said.</p>.<p>Sudhakar added that the RSS which is nearing its centenary, has been working towards nation-building and personality development. “It is doing many tasks that governments are unable to do. Showing distrust towards such an organisation and mixing it with politics does not suit Priyank Kharge’s experience, age and position,” he said.</p><p> Sudhakar said the chief minister alone should reside in the officially designated residence. “I do not know whether the ‘Cauvery’ residence has officially been designated or not. But there should be a specified official residence for the chief minister. In New Delhi, only the prime minister resides in the prime minister’s official residence. Manmohan Singh lived there for ten years and vacated it immediately after his tenure ended. </p><p>Similarly, if it is the chief minister’s residence, only the chief minister should stay there. Such a rule should be brought before the Cabinet and approved. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should take this step,” he said.</p>