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Homeindiakarnataka

Priyank Kharge targeting Hindus, RSS: BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

Poojary further said that the RSS has consistently raised its voice whenever Hindus have faced injustice anywhere in the world.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 21:30 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSPriyank KhargeHinduKota Srinivas Poojary

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