Priyank Kharge targeting Hindus, RSS: BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

<p>BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary alleged that Home Minister Priyank Kharge was attempting to weaken Hindus and create divisions within Hindu society.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Poojary claimed that Kharge had been repeatedly targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he described as an organisation that has stood up for the protection of Hindus.</p>.<p>“Priyank Kharge is targeting the RSS. There is a suspicion that anti-Hindu organisations are backing these developments,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Poojary further said that the RSS has consistently raised its voice whenever Hindus have faced injustice anywhere in the world.</p>.<p>“However, in Karnataka, efforts are being made to protect those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans, while people who chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are being suppressed,” he charged.</p>