Pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha: Court grants police 3-day custody of accused

The 39th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court has granted the Karnataka police three-day custody of three individuals arrested for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans at the Vidhana Soudha.

The decision to grant custody follows the arrest of these individuals, substantiated by the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, testimonies from witnesses, and gathered evidence, as confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru's Central Division.

