<p>Hubballi: To facilitate flyover construction work, the process of relocating police stations and offices housed in the Suburban Police Station building on Sir Siddappa Kambali Road in Hubballi has begun.</p><p>The North Division ACP’s office has already been shifted to the first floor of the Vidyanagar Police Station. </p><p>The Suburban Police Station will soon move to the Old CAR ground on Karwar Road, while the Traffic Control Room will be relocated to the Police Commissioner’s Office in Navanagar. The Women’s Police Station will be shifted to the upper floor of the Gokul Police Station building.</p> .<p>Old files from the existing Suburban Police Station have already been moved to a room at the Old CAR ground. The new building has five rooms, where two PSIs will share a single room. The station is expected to be fully relocated within a week.</p><p>“The company executing the flyover project is bearing the cost of repairs and renovation of the Old CAR ground building where the station is being shifted. The relocation should have happened four months ago, but the police department delayed it, citing lack of compensation,” said MLA Mahesh Tenginakai.</p>