Prof Ramakrishna murder: HC reverses acquittal, awards life term to five

The high court has reversed the acquittal order and imposed life sentence to five accused in the murder of Prof A S Ramakrishna, the then Administrator of KVG Medical College, Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.
A division bench comprising Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar and Justice G Basavaraja held Dr Renuka Prasad, Manoj Rai, Nagesh H R, Vaman Poojary and Shankara guilty of murder. The bench has also directed Dr Renuka Prasad, the prime accused in the case, to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the wife of the deceased Ramakrishna.
The murder had taken place on the morning of April 28, 2011, when Ramakrishna was taking a walk along with his son Vallish. Two assailants had attacked him with deadly weapons and he succumbed to injuries at KVG hospital.
The Sullia police had filed the charge sheet against seven persons and alleged that Dr Renuka Prasad had given supari to eliminate Ramakrishna as he was not happy with the distribution of educational institutions by his father K Venkataramana Gowda. The prosecution case was that Renuka Prasad had thought that his father was acting at the instance of Ramakrishna and his elder brother K V Chidananda. The Sullia police moved an appeal after the Sessions Court acquitted all the accused on the ground of several witnesses turning hostile.
The division bench observed that the prime accused Dr Renuka Prasad owns several educational institutions and, as has come in evidence, he wielded much influence at Sullia town. "Perhaps this was the situation that we can visualize for the witnesses having decided to turn hostile in this case. Though it is at the cost of repetition, we are constrained to observe that if the wife of the deceased herself does not speak about a matter which is expected to be well within her knowledge, only inference that can be drawn is that accused no 1 (Dr Renuka Prasad) might have won over her," the bench said.
The bench noted that the police could seize incriminating materials based on the confession statements of the very accused. The court also said that the trial court judge has just noticed that the witnesses have turned hostile and he had not appreciated the evidence of the police officers and the FSL report in the right perspective.
"It is a well-established principle that whenever witnesses turn hostile, the court must make all endeavours to separate the chaff from the grain and examine as to what extent the evidence of the hostile witnesses can be acted upon. If all the witnesses turn hostile in entirety, the evidence of the investigating officer and other police personnel must be put to analysis or scrutiny to find out whether from their evidence the prosecution case gets established. Casual approach leads to miscarriage of justice. The witnesses turn hostile for many reasons," the bench said.