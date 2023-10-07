Prof Ramakrishna murder: HC reverses acquittal, awards life term to five

The division bench observed that the prime accused Dr Renuka Prasad owns several educational institutions and, as has come in evidence, he wielded much influence at Sullia town. "Perhaps this was the situation that we can visualize for the witnesses having decided to turn hostile in this case. Though it is at the cost of repetition, we are constrained to observe that if the wife of the deceased herself does not speak about a matter which is expected to be well within her knowledge, only inference that can be drawn is that accused no 1 (Dr Renuka Prasad) might have won over her," the bench said.